Natrona County Arrest Log (06/09/25 – 06/11/25)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
<strong>Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.</strong>
Chance Driscoll, 55 — District Court Bench Warrant, Fail To Comply
Joaquin Mendoza-Armas, 40 — Immigration Hold
Ronald Castaneda-Aguirre, 30 — Immigration Hold
Luis Gomez-Vazquez, 38 — Immigration Hold
Kyah Williams, 18 — Liquor Law: Minor Possesses Alcohol
Zachariah Kletsch, 18 — Burglary: Building, Theft Under $1,000, Under 21 Possess Alcohol
Randy Padilla, 35 — DUI, Interfere With Peace Officer
Treyden Alvey, 22 — DWUI, Driving Under Suspension
Thinking About Dry July? Here are 6 Tips for Success
Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM
5 Reasons Roads Crack, Crumble, and Cave In
Gallery Credit: Kat Mykals