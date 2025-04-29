Natrona County Arrest Log (04/28/25 – 04/29/25)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
<strong>Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.</strong>
Anthony Ashley, 35 - County Warrant/Hold
Kathy Olson, 60 - Serve Jail Time
Leon Daniels, 52 - Contract Hold/Billing
Rodney Brafford, 47 - Serve Jail Time
Leila Fox, 23 - Serve Jail Time
Javier Corola-Tolteatl, 41 - Immigration Hold
Ciro Perez-Baez, 23 - Immigration Hold
Joshua Roberts, 46 - Failure to Comply
Joshua McLean, 43 - Public Intoxication
Michael Cottle, 67 - Open Container - Possession
Nickaya Rael, 27 - County Warrant/Hold
Theodore Rice, 57 - DWUI, Open Container, Driving Under Suspension
FBI's List of Unusual Weapons
Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM