Natrona County Arrest Log (04/28/25 – 04/29/25)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

<strong>Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.</strong>

Anthony Ashley, 35 - County Warrant/Hold

Kathy Olson, 60 - Serve Jail Time

Leon Daniels, 52 - Contract Hold/Billing

Rodney Brafford, 47 - Serve Jail Time

Leila Fox, 23 - Serve Jail Time

Javier Corola-Tolteatl, 41 - Immigration Hold

Ciro Perez-Baez, 23 - Immigration Hold

Joshua Roberts, 46 - Failure to Comply

Joshua McLean, 43 - Public Intoxication

Michael Cottle, 67 - Open Container - Possession

Nickaya Rael, 27 - County Warrant/Hold

Theodore Rice, 57 - DWUI, Open Container, Driving Under Suspension

