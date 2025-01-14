Natrona County Arrest Log (01/12/25 – 01/13/25)

Casper Arrest Log

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Lacy Rodriguez-Linn, 37 - Criminal Warrant, Hold for WWC

Matthew London, 39 - County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Brady Smith, 21 - Serve Jail Time x4

Christian Swanson, 20 - Unlawfully Wearing or Carrying a Conceal

Cyrus Sweets, 37 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense, Strangulation of a Household Member

Justin Bunney, 50 - County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Rhonda Miller, 55 - Failure to Comply

Luke Schiermeyer, 20 - Criminal Warrant

Masyn Pindell, 21 - DWUI - 1st, Speeding in School Zone, Marijuana Possession

Malachy Springer, 21 - Failure to Comply

Daniel Harris, 56 - Public Intoxication

Taylor Edwards, 27 - Serve Jail Time

Jeremy Caster, 30 - Remove or Circumvent Interlock - 1st, Open Container

Sabrina Triplett, 26 - DWUI - 1st

Braunwyn Eaby, 33 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply x2, District Court Bench Warrant

