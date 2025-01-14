Natrona County Arrest Log (01/12/25 – 01/13/25)
Casper Arrest Log
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Lacy Rodriguez-Linn, 37 - Criminal Warrant, Hold for WWC
Matthew London, 39 - County Warrant/Hold for Agency
Brady Smith, 21 - Serve Jail Time x4
Christian Swanson, 20 - Unlawfully Wearing or Carrying a Conceal
Cyrus Sweets, 37 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense, Strangulation of a Household Member
Justin Bunney, 50 - County Warrant/Hold for Agency
Rhonda Miller, 55 - Failure to Comply
Luke Schiermeyer, 20 - Criminal Warrant
Masyn Pindell, 21 - DWUI - 1st, Speeding in School Zone, Marijuana Possession
Malachy Springer, 21 - Failure to Comply
Daniel Harris, 56 - Public Intoxication
Taylor Edwards, 27 - Serve Jail Time
Jeremy Caster, 30 - Remove or Circumvent Interlock - 1st, Open Container
Sabrina Triplett, 26 - DWUI - 1st
Braunwyn Eaby, 33 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply x2, District Court Bench Warrant
