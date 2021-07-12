Sidewalk Chalk Artist Show Up In Downtown Casper

It was a beautiful Saturday morning in Downtown Casper as the Central Wyoming Fair & Rodeo crew and the Casper Kiwanis were all gearing up for the Pancake breakfast and Sidewalk Chalk Art Festival artists to show up. Show up they did! The first big event of the 2021 fair and kicked off a long day of activities that included 2 monster truck shows and family fun.

Drew Kirby, Townsquare Media

The 2020 event was a virtual event and from the number of people that showed up on Saturday, they were ready to be back downtown making the sidewalks colorful with great art. Kids were running around, drawing and coloring the sidewalk with great excitement!

Drew Kirby, Townsquare Media

The Kiwanis Club showed up and got the griddles warmed up, started making the pancakes and got the sausage fried up for when the pancake loving families were read for breakfast. It was estimated the Kiwanis served nearly 300 plates of pancakes and sausage at the FREE breakfast. That averages out to about 900 pancakes flipped and served.

When families arrived, they registered with the Central Wyoming Fair & Rodeo board members and staff that were on hand. Most of the entrants were given their own assortment of sidewalk chalk, a tshirt, rodeo tickets and were off to find their square (or squares) of sidewalk all over downtown.

Drew Kirby, Townsquare Media

Drew Kirby, Townsquare Media

Angela Berry of the Central Wyoming Fair estimated there were about 300 participants that showed up for the sidewalk chalk art festival. 2nd St, Center St, David St, Wolcott St and Midwest Ave were all covered with an incredible number of artists making art. Artists found their square and put their art skills to work.

2021 Sidewalk Chalk Art Festival Central Wyoming Sidewalk Chalk Artists showing off their skills.