2021 Central Wyoming Rodeo Mutton Bustin’-Thursday

The Mutton Bustin' at the Central Wyoming Rodeo continues to be a crowd favorite and the boys and girls put on a great show on Thursday night. The arena at the Fairgrounds wasn't nearly as muddy and wet as the two previous nights, but some of the dismounts were classic.

The sheep did their part by giving some of these youngsters the ride of their lives and all left the arena with a trophy and one left the arena with a new pair of boots. So congrats to all the contestants on Thursday night and be sure and watch our video of the proceedings.

