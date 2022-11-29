Update: The crash has now been cleared and all lanes are open.

According to a Facebook post by the Mills Police Department, there was a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 20 to 26 at the West Belt Loop.

Traffic in the westbound lanes is being diverted to the bypass.

The police department urges people to avoid the area.

It is unclear how many vehicles are involved, how the accident happened, or what injuries were sustained because of the accident.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.