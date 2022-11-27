According to a Facebook post by the Mills Police Department at 10:39 a.m. on Sunday, it is seeking information on the whereabouts of Brandon Waltrip for aggravated assault.

The post doesn't provide any additional information about the crime committed but said that Waltrip is possibly armed with a 9mm pistol and is driving a white 1995 Suburban with the license plate number 1-P-87401.

Waltrip should be considered armed and dangerous according to the post, and anyone with any information should contact the Mills Police Department at 307-266-4796 or submit a tip to millspd.org.

This article will be updated as more information about the situation becomes available.

