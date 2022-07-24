Mills Police Department Seeks Information About Missing Man

Delbert Spence Sr. Courtesy Mills Police Department

The Mills Police Department is seeking information on the whereabouts of Delbert Spence Sr., according to a news release on Sunday.

Spence, 63, walked away from his residence around 7 p.m. Saturday.

He is described as being a 5-foot-10-inch white male, possibly wearing blue jeans, a T-shirt with "Chucky" (the horror movie character), brown shoes, a black wristwatch, and prescription eyeglasses.

Spence wears a GPS tracker necklace, however, it is inoperable at this time.

He also has a tattoo of five dots on his left hand and scars on his face from an automobile accident.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the Mills Police Department at (307) 266-4796.

