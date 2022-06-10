Mills Man Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Sleeping Woman

A Mills man is facing up to 50 years behind bars for allegedly sexually assaulting a sleeping woman.

Zachary Futrell is charged with first- and second-degree sexual assault in Natrona County District Court. First-degree sexual assault is punishable by five to 10 years behind bars while third-degree sexual assault is punishable by up to 15 years behind bars.

He has not had an opportunity to enter pleas to his charges.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, authorities were called to a residence in Mills at roughly 11:45 p.m. on May 17 for a reported sex offense.

The caller told police that she woke up to Futrell with his hand down her pants and his fingers inside her genitals. The woman told police she was frozen in fear and couldn't say anything but was eventually able to stand up, leave the room and call law enforcement.

A Mills Police detective spokes with Futrell who allegedly admitted to assaulting the woman.

According to the affidavit, Futrell said they were sitting on a couch in the living room watching TV when the woman fell asleep.

Futrell allegedly said that he stuck his finger inside the woman's genitals, "sat there for a second" thinking about what he was doing "and then she woke up." He went on to say that he knew the woman was sleeping because she didn't respond, court document state.