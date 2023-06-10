Most Casper Pools Now Open for the Summer

Most Casper Pools Now Open for the Summer

Marion Kreiner Pool, 1120 N. Kimball. City of Casper.

The Marion Kreiner Park splash pad, Mike Sedar Park, Washington Park and Paradise Valley pools are open for the summer, according to a press release from the City of Casper.

However, the opening of the Marion Kreiner pool, 1120 N. Kimball St., is delayed due to maintenance.

City staff is locating the parts and performing the repairs to open the pool as soon as possible.

Recreation Supervisor Edwin Luers said the maintenance will take at least two weeks.

“We apologize for the inconvenience, and we’re exploring every available avenue to open up soon,” Luers said.

For more information, visit the city's website about water recreation.

City staff also asks Mother Nature take a break from the rain to allow Casper residents the opportunity to dive into summer at the pools.

Sloane's General Store

On your way to the lake, the river, or camping around the small town of Alcova, Wyoming, you know thee place to grab an ice-cream-cone is Sloane's. It's been in business since 1904.

Playing with Fire: Casper Fire Performer Miranda Bressler

Filed Under: City of Casper, maintenance, Marion Kreiner, Mike Cedar Park, Paradise Valley, pools, splash pad, Washington Park
Categories: Casper Events, Casper News, Entertainment, News, Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From K2 Radio