Most Casper Pools Now Open for the Summer

The Marion Kreiner Park splash pad, Mike Sedar Park, Washington Park and Paradise Valley pools are open for the summer, according to a press release from the City of Casper.

However, the opening of the Marion Kreiner pool, 1120 N. Kimball St., is delayed due to maintenance.

City staff is locating the parts and performing the repairs to open the pool as soon as possible.

Recreation Supervisor Edwin Luers said the maintenance will take at least two weeks.

“We apologize for the inconvenience, and we’re exploring every available avenue to open up soon,” Luers said.

For more information, visit the city's website about water recreation.

City staff also asks Mother Nature take a break from the rain to allow Casper residents the opportunity to dive into summer at the pools.

