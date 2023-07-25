McKenzie Dog Park Closes Thursday for Weed Maintenance
McKenzie Dog Park, 191 Bryan Stock Trail, will be closed for maintenance from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.Thursday, according to a press release from the City of Casper.
City Parks staff will be performing weed maintenance management to keep the park a great place for families and their fur-babies.
The City thanks the public for their patience during this brief closure and advises giving pets extra treats during this time.
The two-acre park opened in October 2014.
It is surrounded by a six-foot-high fence with double-gated entrances.
The double gates prevent dogs from being inadvertently let out of the park.
Inside, the park contains a walking path, benches, access to Lake McKenzie, poop bag stations, and dog drinking fountains.
The $332,680 Dog Park was built with $232,680 from the Optional One Cent Sales Tax and with $100,000 from County Consensus funding from the State of Wyoming.