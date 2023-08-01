Several residents have reported potential fraudulent phone calls from scammers claiming to be the City of Casper customer service department, according to Casper Public Utility and Police Department officials .

They have reported calls from the customer service department number, (307) 235-8400, late at night.

While most did not answer due to the time, one resident did pick up.

The caller asked for the resident by name, but they became suspicious and did not respond.

The caller then hung up.

This is the correct customer service number, but these calls were spoofed.

That's when a caller deliberately falsifies information transmitted to a phone’s caller ID to disguise their identity.

It is possible that public utilities customers could receive a legitimate phone call from 235-8400 due to an unpaid bill, but those calls would never be later than 6 p.m.

The City urges anyone who receives a suspicious call from this number, especially at odd hours, to call 235-8400 opt. 2 to ensure they’re speaking with City representatives.

If you receive one of these, or any scam calls, please report it to the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Internet Crime Complaint Center.

Likewise, if you believe that you have given your personal information to a scammer please file a report with the Casper Police Department at (307) 235-8278.

