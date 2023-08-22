City of Casper Seeks Applications for LGBTQ Advisory Committee

The Casper City Council is seeking applications by Sept. 14 to fill two vacancies for the City's LGBTQ Advisory Committee, according to a press release.

“Ideal candidates are Casper residents with a passion for LGBTQ issues who also have the experience or skill needed to advise the City Council on ways to better serve Casper’s LGBTQ community,” human resource generalist Heidi Rood said.

The committee intends to foster a more accepting and equitable community and to advise

and educate the Council about LGBTQ issues in Casper.

The committee meets monthly.

Applications are available on the City’s website.

Submit completed applications by email to hrood@caspery.gov or to the Office of the City Manager at 200 N. David St.

Applications must be received by Thursday, Sept. 14.

For more information, call Heidi Rood at (307) 235-8421.

