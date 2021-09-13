Missing Woman Believed To Have Last Been In Wyoming

Police in New York say a missing woman was last in Grand Teton National Park prior to her last communication.

According to the Suffolk County, New York Police Department, Gabrielle Petito was reported missing by her family on September 11 at roughly 7 p.m.

According to her family, they were last in contact with the 22-year-old during the last week of August. Before that last communication, she was believed to have been in Grand Teton National Park.

Petito and a companion were traveling in a white 2012 Ford Transit van with Florida license plate QFTG03. The van has been recovered.

She's described as being white, 5'5" tall and weighs 110 lbs with blonde hair and blue eyes.

She also has several tattoos including one on her finger and one on her forearm that reads, "let it be."

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-22-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.