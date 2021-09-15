Search For Woman Last Heard From In Grand Teton National Park Goes Nationwide

The search for a woman who was last heard from after visiting Grand Teton National Park has garnered national attention, with law enforcement agencies from multiple states from Florida to New York assisting in the search.

Petito was reported missing by her family on September 11 at roughly 7 p.m.

According to Fox News, Petito's mother, Nicole Schmidt said the last conversation with her daughter took place on August 25.

The North Port, Florida Police Department is the lead agency in the investigation as the parties in the investigation reside there. Brian Laundrie, Petito's boyfriend, resided with her in Florida.

"As of now, Brian has not made himself available to be interviewed by investigators or has provided any helpful details," a North Port PD statement on social media reads. "We know Brian returned here to North Port on September 1 — 10 days before her family reported her missing on September 11. We have no information that a crime occurred here in North Port.

"Brian Laundrie is a person of interest."

North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison added that Laundrie is hindering the investigation.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has set up a hotline for tips at 1-800-CALLFBI.

North Port Police say the department has conducted more than 60 interviews with various media outlets in the search to find Petito.

Meanwhile, NBC Utah reports that Petito and Laundrie were traveling cross country in a sprinter van.

In an incident last month, according to the NBC report, police in Moab Utah were called for what was later described as a "mental health crisis" between Laundrie and Petito.

Per the NBC report:

According to the police report, the incident was reported August 12 at 4:30 p.m. near a convenience store at 39 East 100 North in Moab in which “the male and female had engaged in some sort of altercation.” Police investigated it as disorderly conduct. A witness “reported seeing a male, later identified as Brian Laundrie, and a female, later identified as Gabrielle Petito, arguing over a phone.” That witness told police “that when Brian got into the van, he saw what appeared to him as Gabrielle hitting Brian in the arm and then climbing through the driver’s window as if Brian had locked her out and she was trying to find a way in.”

Petito is 5"5" tall, and weighs 110 lbs with blonde hair and blue eyes.