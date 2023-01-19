Missing Teenage Girl Last Seen on Jan. 11 in Casper

The Wyoming Missing Persons government website posted a missing teenage girl who was last seen on January 11 in Casper, Wyoming.

Nevaeh Rose Apodaca, 16, is a white female, approximately 5'5" tall, 115 lbs. with brown eyes and pink/brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a long sleeve fuzzy blue shirt, black leggings, white shoes that say "July".

Anyone with information or contact with Nevaeh is requested to contact the Casper Police Department at (307) 235-8278 or the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation at (307) 777-7181.

This information was obtained from the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) entries created by the entering law enforcement agencies.