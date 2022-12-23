The Greybull police department re-shared a post including a picture of a man that has been missing since January 8, 2018.

According to the post, the last place Kyle Jay Ellis, was heard from was at Bear Lodge when he spoke to his father on the phone.

Ellis is 6' tall, 190 lbs., brown hair, hazel eyes.

He has a pinup girl tattoo on his right and left shoulders, "sex, drugs, and rock n' roll" on his abdomen, and a sleeve on his left forearm.

The post said Ellis received a ride from Greybull to Red Lodge from a female who also gave him $20.

Ellis has not been seen or heard from since.

Ellis is described as very religious and has been diagnosed as bipolar.

Ellis has been known to take religious journeys for weeks at a time, with two weeks being his longest.

Ellis traveled as far as Texas and the West Coast on these journeys.

He does not carry any identification or electronics.

The post continued that he does not dress for weather conditions, often wears a white tee shirt.

Anyone with information is requested to contact Sergeant M.J. Mulliken with the Sheridan County Sheriff's Office at 307-672-3455.