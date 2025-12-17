UPDATE: CHILD HAS BEEN FOUND SAFE.

A missing four-year-old was found unharmed inside a nearby unlocked and unoccupied home. He has been safely reunited with his parents.

Thank you all for your partnership in getting the information out.

---

The Casper Police Department is urgently asking for the public’s help in locating a missing child.

The four-year-old [name has been omitted after he was found safe] was last seen Wednesday morning, December 17, 2025, between 9:55 and 10:10 a.m., at his home. Police believe he may have left the residence without being noticed.

Authorities say he is not fearful of people and may respond to his name, which makes public awareness especially critical.

At the time he was last seen, he was wearing:

a gray and orange sweatshirt

gray sweatpants

black “Hey Dude” shoes

Anyone who has seen him or has any information at all about his whereabouts is urged to contact the Casper Police Department immediately at 307-235-8278 or call 911.

Tips may also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Central Wyoming by calling 307-577-8477 or visiting crimestopperscasper.org.

Police stress that time is critical and are asking residents to check yards, garages, vehicles, and nearby areas as the search continues.