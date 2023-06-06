The founder and longtime director of the Wyoming Food for Thought Project is no longer affiliated with the nonprofit organization that has helped feed hundreds of Casper-area residents, according to a statement from its board chairwoman.

"Jamie Purcell is no longer employed by Wyoming Food for Thought Project," Stephanie Sprecher said in a press release.

"The Board thanks Ms. Purcell for seeing a need in our community and working to meet it. We wish her well in future endeavors," Sprecher said.

The problem persists of food-insecure residents in central Wyoming, she said.

Food for Thought's board, employees and volunteers intend to expand the Project's work including beginning a search for an executive director, Sprecher said.

For general information or interest in volunteering, contact Maggie King at (307) 337-1703.

The statement did not indicate why Purcell is no longer with the organization.

However,her supporters wrote a letter on May 1 to the board of directors after the board placed her on a "forced administrative leave."

Donovan Short, one of the founders of Wyoming Food for Thought Project, and other early supporters wrote "The success of the WFFTP rests solely, on the shoulders of Executive Director Jamie Purcell.

"She cares the full responsibility for the organization, with little visible support from the board. All relationships with stakeholders and partners are directly with the Executive Director We have concerns that the commitment to the organization, is sorely lacking," they wrote.

The authors asserted the current board did not consider the ramifications of the dismissal, the program, relationships or personal repercussions.

In an email sent to the K2Radio News team on April 30, Short wrote, "While the board's internal motivations behind this remain unclear -- what is crystal, is that it's completely irresponsible for a board to remove an organization's founder undercover with zero due process, for an 'alleged' personnel matter that if even true -- would be deemed minor at any organization I've ever been a part of."