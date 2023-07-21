Casper Woman Sets out to Collect 200 Backpacks for the Homeless

A Casper woman has set out to collect 200 backpacks for the homeless in Natrona County.

Kristy Henneman is an independent beauty consultant for Mary Kay. She and her husband have lived in Casper for 22 years. Before that they lived in Gillette.

"We love it down here. We love Wyoming."

The backpack plan was hatched when Henneman began taking a leadership program online.

It started out as something she had to do for the course, but has since turned into something much deeper. Knowing that she can make a difference and give others something they can actually use fills her with joy.

She is asking for the community's help in reaching the goal of 200 backpacks, all filled with personal care items.

There are collection boxes at varying locations around Casper: both Wyoming Central Federal Credit Unions, Walmart East, and Highland Park Community Church.

To participate, go out and fill a backpack--new or used--with personal care items like toothpaste, shampoo, soap, a blanket, socks...etcetera.

Then drop it one of the boxes. Henneman and friends will pick them up twice a week.

You have until August 22nd.

From there, the backpacks will be distributed to the Mission and the VFW locations.

When we spoke yesterday, Henneman had five backpacks. Just 195 to go.

"If we don't get 200, if we get half that, that's what we get and get to distribute. That would be 100 more than doing nothing at all" she said.

