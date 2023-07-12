WyoGives Rolls Past $2 Million for Nonprofit Day of Giving

There's still time to give today in the fourth annual WyoGives initiative of the Wyoming NonProfit Network, according to its website.

As of late Wednesday afternoon, today, more than 5,000 people have donated nearly 9,000 gifts totaling more than $2 million to 325 organizations.

WyoGives' "leaderboard" tallies the organizations, the amounts they have received, and the number of donors.

As late Wednesday afternoon, WYO Sports Ranch was taking top place with $112,800 from 47 donors. The McMurry Foundation is matching every dollar donated up to $50,000.

Second place goes to Gillette Main Street with $56,465 from 146 donors.

Third, fourth and fifth places go to Friday Food Bag Foundation of Cheyenne, Wyoming Hunger Initiative, and Casper's own 12-24 Club.

The Cheyenne Animal Shelter has the highest number of donors so far, 195, who have given nearly $19,000.

Donors like animals.

Second Chance Sheridan Cat Rescue has the second highest number of donors with 168, followed by Black Dog Animal Rescue with 160, the Laramie Animal Welfare Society with 123.

WyoGives, with various sponsors, offers prizes for the nonprofits that meet certain goals:

Second Chance Sheridan Cat Rescue won $500 because it was the first to receive an online donation when the day of giving began at midnight.

Community Action of Laramie County, Wyoming Outdoor Council and Home on the Range Animal Haven have each won $307 for receiving the first online donations at 3:07 a.m. and the following nanoseconds.

Equal Justice Wyoming Foundation, Laramie Interfaith and CASA of Laramie County each won $300 for receiving online donations at noon.

Other prizes yet to be awarded are for:

$307 to each of the first three organizations receiving online donations at 3:07 p.m.

$1,000 to the organization that receives the exact online donation that pushes the total to $1 million in total WyoGives donations.

$500 donations each to a donor selected in a drawing from 6 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.

$500, $300 and $200 "peer to peer" prizes for the individual who raises the most online donations for their organization.

Four $250 prizes awarded for pictures of WyoGives 2023 fans and people in their communities; the winning organizations are selected randomly.

$1,000 to the organization that receives the exact online donation that pushes the total to $2 million in donations.

The deadline is 11:59 p.m. today.

A Walk Through the Tobin Visual Arts Center