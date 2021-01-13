Mills Woman Sentenced in Federal Court for ATM Thefts

A Mills woman was sentenced to a half year in prison on Tuesday for stealing $67,050 from ATMs in Casper in recent years, according to minutes of the hearing in federal court in Cheyenne.

Lucinda Maria Harris will serve two of the counts concurrently, or at the same time, and two other counts were dismissed at the hearing before U.S. District Court Judge Alan Johnson.

She also must pay $67,050 in restitution and $200 in special assessments.

After her release from custody, she will be on supervised probation for three years and she will be electronically monitored for the first six months. Other conditions of probation include making full financial disclosure available to probation officers, participate in cognitive-behavioral treatment, and complete substance abuse treatment

If convicted on all counts, Harris could have faced up to 40 years imprisonment and 12 years of supervised release.

Harris had been free on a $20,000 unsecured bond.

According to the indictment handed up by the federal grand jury on July 23, Harris made the following withdrawals from automated teller machines belonging to Wells Fargo Bank:

$17,050 -- 141 N. Wolcott St.; from May 2, 2016, to Dec. 1, 2017.

$7,000 -- 4141 E. Second St.; May 2, 2016, to Nov. 24, 2017.

$34,000 -- 3500 CY Ave.; May 2, 2016, to Nov. 24, 2017.

$9,000 -- 234 E. First St.; May 2, 2016, to Dec. 1, 2017.

No court documents gave any details about the investigation, nor why the charges were filed more than two-and-a-half years after the last alleged thefts occurred.

