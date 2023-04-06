Mills Police Department Share News about K9 Archer and Recent Finds

The Mills Police Department announced that K9 Archer will be competing in Hotchkiss, Colorado on April 22nd for the 2023 High Desert Police K9 Challenge. They said, "this will likely be K9 Archer's last competition as he will be retiring this fall."

K9 Archer is also scheduled to make an appearance at Casper College's KEY Camp to teach kids about Crime Scene Investigation and Evidence. "We are so excited to show the kids at the camp how K9 Units can be a valuable asset when collecting evidence" read their message.

Below are some pictures of K9 Archer's "finds" in the last few months.