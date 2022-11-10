UPDATE: Driver Crashes into Front Entrance of Mills Church

It's been a rough week for the Mills Plaza.

Yesterday someone drove into the front entrance of Fort Ministry, a church located in the Mills Plaza next to Family Dollar.

Officer Buckhholz with the Mills Police Department said nobody was hurt. It was a mere "whoopsie" while trying to park. They went to hit the brakes, but instead hit the gas.

The day before (Tuesday) the Mills Police Department said a dump truck had a misshap where the back end lifted up and ripped one of the power lines. Nobody was hurt, but the power line came crashing down and knocked the dump truck on its side.

K2Radio News has reached out to Fort Ministry and will update with more information when and if that becomes available.

