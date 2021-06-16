Mills Police Seek Help Finding Missing 80-Year-Old

The Mills Police Department is seeking the public's help in finding a missing 80-year-old man who apparently walked away from his home.

Police say Samuel Starnes walked away from his residence between 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday and has not been seen since.

He was last seen wearing a blue or green button-up shirt, white t-shirt, black jeans, brown cowboy boots and a black cowboy hat.

Anyone with information on Satrnes's whereabouts is urged to contact Mills Police at 307-266-4796.