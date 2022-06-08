Good Boys: WDOC Doggos Place 1st and 3rd in Narcotics Detection Competition

The Wyoming Department of Corrections recently announced that two of their K9 teams participated in the United States Police Canine Association Region 14 Annual Certification, which was held in Cheyenne, Wyoming from June 3-June 5.

That's according to a release from the WDOC who stated that two of their doggos did a very, very good job.

"Wyoming Department of Corrections (WDOC) K9 teams, consisting of Sgt. Randall Speiser and K9 Copper, and Sgt. Jory Shoopman and K9 Zeke, both did well in the narcotics detection competition (1st and 3rd respectively)," the release stated.

The USPCA Region 14 consists of Kansas, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Montana, Idaho, Washington, Oregon, California, Arizona, Nevada, Utah, and Hawaii so, needless to say, competition was stiff.

Still, Sgt. Speiser and K9 Copper won the 'Top Dog' Kyle Hall Memorial Award for Outstanding Narcotic Detection Score. Similarly, Sgt. Shoopman and K9 Zeke, who won the Kyle Hall Memorial Award in 2020 and 2021, also won the Kim 'Joe' Clingan Outstanding K9 Team Award.

"This award is given out during a Regional Certification to any team that Joe and his panel of Judges, believe has had to overcome adversity to keep the K9 Team mission ready," the release said.

The release stated that Annual Certifications are given in Patrol Work (More like Paw-trol work, are we right??), Detection, and Tracking and they're used to measure that K-9 Teams across the US are following "carefully calculated standards."

Congratulations to both doggos, as well as their hoomans, for a job well done.