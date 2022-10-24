UPDATE: 1 Dead After Shooting in Laramie County, Suspect Detained

CORRECTION:

According to Laramie County Sheriff's Office spokesman Captain Kevin James, the 4300 block of the East Interstate 80 Service Road is located about three miles east of the TA Travel Center near Burns, not near Archer as Google Maps indicates.

UPDATE:

One person was killed and another was detained after a shooting near Archer Monday afternoon, the Laramie County Sheriff's Office says.

Agency spokesman Captain Kevin James says deputies were called to the scene in the 4300 block of the East Interstate 80 Service Road at 3:03 p.m. and arrived to find a male suffering from a gunshot wound.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

"The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by medical responders," James said in a press release. "The identity of the victim will be withheld pending formal notification to next of kin."

Get our free mobile app

James says the alleged shooter has been detained and the case remains under investigation at this time.

"It is believed that all subjects related to this incident have been detained and that there is no ongoing threat to the surrounding community," said James.

"More information will be released as the investigation progresses," he added.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Laramie County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that occurred this afternoon near Archer.

According to a department Facebook post, deputies were called to the scene in the 4300 block of the East Interstate 80 Service Road at 3:03 p.m. and as of 4:03 p.m. were still on the scene.

"At this time we believe that all subjects involved in this incident have been detained and that there is no ongoing threat to the surrounding community," the post reads.

A call to the sheriff's office seeking more information was not immediately returned.

READ MORE: