5 Months Later, Mills Police Still Looking For Missing Teen

After five months, the Mills Police Department is still looking for a missing teen who was reported as a runaway.

Get our free mobile app

Police say 16-year-old Hanna Williams ran away on November 28, 2020. She reportedly has ties to Cheyenne and Colorado.

According to MPD, Williams is 5'3 and weighs 125 lbs. She has brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on Williams's whereabouts is urged to contact Mills Police at 307-266-4796 or submit a tip here.