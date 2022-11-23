Casper Police Searching for Missing 52-Year-Old Casper Man

The Casper Police Department announced that they are searching for a missing 52-year-old man named Jay R. Burris.

That's according to a post from the CPD, who wrote that they were "actively investigating the disappearance of 52-year-old Jay R. Burris of Casper, Wyoming."

The Department wrote that Burris has been reported missing since November 17, 2022.

"It was reported that he was last seen on November 10, 2022 and not returned home or his place of work," the CPD wrote. "Burris' 1999 white Subaru is also missing."

The Department noted that the Subaru's license plate was registered in Montana, and its plate number is 393272D.

The Casper Police Department asked that if anybody has any information regarding Burris' whereabouts, that the contact Detective Patrick at 307-235-8406 or contact him via Email at kpatrick@casperwy.gov.