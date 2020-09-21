Mills Police: Kids Severely Damage School

The Mills Police Department is seeking the public's help after who appear to be minors "significant damage" to a school.

Police say they broke windows and vandalized the building.

Over the summer, police say, the building was flooded with water along with numerous items being stolen and property being destroyed. That incident led to more than $60,000 in damages, the police department said.

Any information leading to the successful prosecution of the suspects could land the tipster a $1,500 reward.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Mills Police Department at 307-266-4796.