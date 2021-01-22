Mills Police Department Asking for Help to Locate Teen Girl Runaway

The Mills Police Department has put out a statement, asking the community's help in locating a teenage girl runaway.

Hannah Williams is alleged to have run away from her residence in the Mills area.

Williams is a 16-year-old female with brown hair and brown eyes.

She is approximately 5'3" and weighs approximately 125 pounds.

Williams has been gone since November 28, 2020.

She is said to have connections in Cheyenne, Wyoming and in Colorado.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact the Mills Police Department at 307-266-4796 or leave an anonymous tip here.