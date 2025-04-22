Metro Coffee Co. expanding with Laramie location

LARAMIE, Wyo. — One of Casper’s favorite home-grown coffee locales has set its sights on a new location for future expansion: Laramie. Soon, all the University of Wyoming students with their roots in Casper will be able to enjoy a familiar taste of home without leaving town.

The announcement was made on a blog post on the company’s website, where it also announced the addition of a new partner into the business. Beau Donelan will reportedly help grow the brand at the Laramie location as it takes its first steps into becoming a statewide figure.

“Beau will be holding it down in Laramie, helping expand the brand, grow operations and spread the good word of Metro wherever he goes,” the announcement read. “His perspective and energy are already bringing new ideas to the table — and we’re just getting started.”

A young entrepreneur and University of Wyoming graduate, Donelan has already established some deep business roots here in the Cowboy State. He is also the owner of an engineering services company, according to his LinkedIn profile.

“I will be helping drive the growth of Metro Coffee Company by exploring new markets, building strategic partnerships, and expanding our reach across retail, commercial, and consumer sectors,” Donelan said in an announcement post on LinkedIn.

It was not made clear in the announcement where within Laramie the company will move into or when the expansion is slated to occur. For more details, see the Metro Coffee Co. Facebook page.

CORRECTION, April 21, 2025: A previous version of this story incorrectly identified Donelan as being the manager of the new Metro location. While he is a new partner in the company and will represent Metro in Laramie, Carter Peverley will be handling operations and Ashlynn Peverley will be general manager.

April Metro Animal Shelter Adoptables April 13-19 is Animal Care & Appreciation Week!