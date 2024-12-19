Metro cautions dog bites can spike during holidays

CASPER, Wyo. — The overstimulation of holiday parties, unusual guests and disrupted routines can lead to territorial behavior and an increase in dog bites, Metro Animal Services advised on social media Thursday.

“Preventing dog bites during the holiday rush is important for the safety of your guests and your furry friends,” the shelter staff said. Maintenance of regular routines, supervised interactions and socialization training are good ways to mitigate the risk.

Metro said the spike in dog bite incidents around the holidays can be attributed to several factors:

• Disrupted Routines: Dogs thrive on routine, and the holidays often bring significant disruptions to their daily schedules. The presence of guests, changes in feeding and walking times, and the general chaos of celebrations can cause stress and anxiety in dogs, making them more prone to biting. • Territorial Behavior: Dogs naturally defend their territory. With an influx of visitors during the holidays, dogs may feel the need to protect their home from perceived intruders, which can lead to aggression. • Overstimulation: The loud noises from holiday parties, children running around, and the constant commotion can be overwhelming for dogs. An overstimulated dog may become anxious or agitated, increasing the risk of bites. • Unsupervised Interactions: During gatherings, pets are often left unattended with unfamiliar people, including small children who may unintentionally provoke a dog by pulling on its tail or ears. • Food Temptation: With an abundance of food around, dogs may become more protective of snacks or may bite if they feel their food is threatened. – Nowlan Personal Injury Law Firm via Metro Animal Services

Tips to Help Prevent Dog Bite Injuries

Preventing dog bites during the holiday rush is important for the safety of your guests and your furry friends. Here are some key tips to reduce the likelihood of incidents: 1. Maintain Routines: Try to keep your dog’s feeding, walking, and playtimes as regular as possible to minimize stress. 2. Create a Safe Space: Provide a quiet, comfortable place for your dog to retreat to when the festivities become overwhelming. This helps your pet feel secure and reduces anxiety. 3. Supervise Interactions: Always supervise any interaction between your dog and your guests, especially children. Educate your guests about your dog’s likes and dislikes, warning signs, and petting preferences. 4. Train and Socialize: Make sure your dog is properly trained and socialized to handle various situations and people, which can prevent aggressive behaviors. 5. Use Leashes and Gates: Keep your dog on a leash when introducing new people or use baby gates to restrict access to certain areas during larger gatherings. 6. Communicate with Guests: Let your guests know how to approach and treat your dog. Inform them if your dog is uneasy around strangers or in certain situations. 7. Manage Food Access: Keep human food out of your dog’s reach and discourage your guests from feeding your dog. This reduces temptation and protectiveness over food. 8. Identify Stress Signals: Pay attention to your dog’s body language. Signs of stress, such as panting, pacing, licking lips, or a tucked tail, might indicate it’s time to give your pet a break from the celebration. 9. Consider Professional Help: If your dog has a history of aggression or stress-related behaviors, consider consulting with a professional trainer or behaviorist. – Nowlan Personal Injury Law Firm via Metro Animal Services