Meet Wyoming’s New USDA Director: Thomas Tyler Harrison

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins announced Thomas (Tyler) Harrison is appointed by President Donald Trump to serve as the USDA Rural Development State Director for the state of Wyoming.

His job is to implement President Trump’s America First agenda at USDA Rural Development. The needs of America’s farmers, ranchers, and producers should be his main concern.

“When America’s farming communities prosper, the entire nation thrives. This new group of USDA appointees will ensure President Trump’s America First agenda is a reality in rural areas across the country. I am grateful for the leadership of these new state directors and look forward to their work reorienting the agency to put Farmers First again,” said Secretary Rollins.

"I am honored to serve as the State Director for USDA Rural Development in Wyoming. This state is rich in natural beauty and hardworking communities. I look forward to partnering with local leaders and organizations to invest in projects that strengthen our rural infrastructure, expand access to affordable housing, support small businesses and ensure rural Wyoming continues to thrive," said State Director Harrison.

Harrison served as Field Representative and Veteran’s Liaison for Congresswoman Harriet Hageman of WY. He previously served over 25 years in the U.S. Coast Guard as an intelligence officer and project manager.

State Directors serve as the Chief Executive Officer of USDA Rural Development in the states and territories and are tasked with leading teams to carry out the mission of Rural Development to the benefit of all rural Americans. In conjunction with the guidance and support of the National Office, State Directors are responsible for advancing the key priorities and initiatives of the Presidential Administration, the Secretary of Agriculture and the Deputy Under Secretary for Rural Development. State Directors also provide key leadership to foster a mission-driven, accountable, and high-performing workforce focused on operational excellence, public trust, and responsible stewardship of taxpayer resources.

