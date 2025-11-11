Wyoming’s latest Cost of Living Index (WCLI) for the second quarter of 2025 is in, offering a fresh look at how prices are shifting across the state. Compiled by the State of Wyoming’s Economic Analysis Division, the WCLI breaks down two key measures: Inflation, tracking year-over-year changes, and the Comparative Cost of Living Index, which compares county-level costs to the statewide average.

Statewide, inflation ticked up to 4.2% over the past year, but it varied slightly by region:

Central: 4.3%

Northeast: 4.3%

Southeast: 4.2%

Northwest: 4.0%

Southwest: 3.8%

Statewide Inflation Highlights:

Housing: 5.8%

Apparel: 4.9%

Medical: 3.8%

Food: 3.7%

Recreation & Personal Care: 2.7%

Transportation: 0.4%

For comparison, the U.S. inflation rate over the same period (June 2024 to June 2025) was 2.7%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

These figures represent the percent change in prices for a standard basket of goods and services, giving Wyoming residents a clear snapshot of what’s getting more expensive—and what’s holding steady.

County Comparisons: Who’s Paying More?

Wyoming’s counties tell a story of contrasts. The Comparative Cost of Living Index ranks Teton County at 175, meaning living there costs 75% more than the state average. Every county’s index offers a real-time look at relative costs, not changes over time, so shifts in ranking reflect comparisons, not inflation.

WCCLI Report WCCLI Report loading...

The survey also breaks down costs by consumer category for each county, letting you see how housing, food, transportation, and other essentials stack up locally.

How the WCLI Works

The WCLI is produced twice a year. Price data is gathered from 28 cities and towns, covering the largest communities in each county and towns over 5,000 residents. In counties with multiple survey points, prices are averaged based on population.

The index tracks 140 consumer items, grouped into six weighted categories reflecting their significance in the average household budget:

Housing: 49.4%

Transportation: 16.6%

Food: 13.7%

Recreation & Personal Care: 8.9%

Medical: 8.3%

Apparel: 3.2%

By weighting both items and populations, the WCLI captures a nuanced view of cost-of-living shifts across Wyoming, helping policymakers, businesses, and residents understand the economic landscape with clarity.

Whether you’re budgeting for groceries, planning a move, or just curious about how Wyoming stacks up, the 2025 Q2 WCLI offers a comprehensive snapshot of the state’s financial terrain.

