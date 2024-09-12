Meet the ‘Stars’ of the 14th Annual Dancing with the Stars of Casper

Enjoy taking a trip down memory lane by attending the 14th Annual Dancing with the Stars of Casper – Music Video Nights benefiting Mercer Family Resource Center on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024 at 6 p.m. at the Ford Wyoming Center. The evening includes a plated meal, a friendly dance competition featuring community leaders and spirited bidding on a variety of silent and live auction packages. This year, our “Stars of Casper” will perform professionally choreographed routines with a Music Video theme, hoping to win votes for the People’s Choice Award! Don’t forget to vote for your favorite dance moves at one.bidpal.net/dancing2024/browse/donation.

Introducing the Dancers:

Dance Couple #1– Tyler Disburg with Pathfinder Federal Credit Union and Tayla Trujillo with the McMurry Foundation. Tyler told Mercer “I firmly believe that what we invest in children today, we reap in the future. That’s why I’m excited to support an organization dedicated to helping children thrive. When we support our community’s children, we are investing in our community’s future.” Tyler thinks he should get your vote because he hopes “my overly confident rhythmic spasms in the name of stronger families will earn your vote for People’s Choice.” Tayla expressed “this year’s theme is incredible—I had a blast revisiting old music videos like Beyoncé’s ‘Love On Top,’ where I’d sit for hours, learning choreography.”

Dance Couple #2– Susan Stubson with Crowley Fleck Law and Craig Mitchell with Mercer Family Resource Center. Susan is no stranger to the stage as her formal piano studies began at the age of eight. Susan told Mercer, “I believe deeply in public service and celebrating the West’s rich cultural heritage. Craig wants your vote for People’s Choice because, “I think our vision is the most relatable! We’ve chosen some iconic pieces of music that will get everyone out of their seats.” Don’t miss out on seeing Susan and Craig “Gettin’ Jiggy with it.”

Dance Couple #3– Anthony Stengel with Stengel Media and Cassaundra Spargur with Rising Start Tumbling and Dance Studio. Anthony shared, “Honestly I was honored to be asked to dance at the event and excited to be able to perform again. It’s been a long time since I’ve been on stage and getting an opportunity to do that for a great cause was something I knew I had to say yes to.” Anthony explained that in 2003 he was a musical theater major “Mind you, I do not list dancing or just generally moving my body as a talent but I had some dancing experience from choir and theater in school/college.” Cassaundra wants your vote because, “my team would really appreciate your vote for all their hard work in preparing for this event. But as long as we raise a bunch of money, it’s Mercer FRC and the families they serve who are the real winners.”

Dance Couple #4– Malachi & Ashlee Bennett with Empowered Hustle and Fitness. Malachi shared that “I am a distinguished elite athlete with over a decade of competitive experience. I have secured victories in numerous competitions, including the Wyoming State Open, Denver Turkey Challenge, and the Northern California Classic.” Ashlee “is a seasoned performer where I have graced the stages of major festivals like Cheyenne Frontier Days and Colorado New West Fest, and entertained several audiences during professional basketball halftime shows.” Their performance is doing to be “DA BOBM.”

Dance Couples #5–Amanda Sewell with the Boys and Girls Club of Central Wyoming and Mike Boulter with North Platt Physical Therapy. Amanda is excited to dance for Mercer this year to “get out of my comfort zone and support an awesome organization.” The last time Amanda danced was, “in my kitchen last week? On the dance floor at the local bar? I haven’t “seriously” danced ever, however I do love a good shimmy, hair flip, and stanky leg HAHA.” Mike shared, “It has been an absolute blast to dance for this event for many years. After utilizing the services at Mercer FRC and seeing the great outcomes, it is a community service worth dancing for!!”

Dance Couple #6– Jen Reece with Reece Law, LLC and Aaron Walters with Rising Star Tumbling and Dance Studio. Jen told Mercer that she “has heard so many wonderful things about the event that I jumped at the change to be involved with the event.” Jen shared that she “has worked closely with Mercer and felt the organization serves such vital needs in our community.” Aaron was inspired to dance for Mercer because, “it is such an amazing organization and does so much for the community, it’s an honor to dance for them!

Introducing the Judges:

Brian Helling with Real Estate Leaders- Brian told Mercer, “I was drawn to become a judge after having participated in the event as a dancer a few years ago. I know what these guys have gone through to be here and how much fun it is. Mercer is such a valuable resource to our community so helping in any way to foster continued success is a calling for me. Plus, who doesn’t love Jenniey and Cori?” Brain had a hard time narrowing down his favorite music video, “There are so many great ones to choose from.

Michael Jackson’s thriller scared me as a kid because it was creepy and anything that can cause that kind of emotion, how do you not mention it? Nirvana Smells like teen spirit because of its simplicity and iconic status as a song that helped launch grunge music of the 90’s. Beastie Boys Sabotage because, watch it. Cake no phone because it pays respect to their fan base and just makes you smile. I can’t pick just one. Let me have my cake and eat it too.”

Katrina Lorenzen with Meals on Wheels Foundation – Katrina shares “Jenniey inspired me to judge this year. With all the hard work & preparation that goes into it, and knowing what it’s like to be on stage, it’s fun to be on the other side. Katrina’s favorite music video is “Take On Me -(this could age me) I still remember the black-and-white comic book video & the hand pulling her in. Who doesn’t like a story of love and connection…? And so creatively done!”

Carrie Grant with KTWO – Carrie shared that “I am new to the community and is looking forward to becoming a high engaged member of the community.”

Carrie told Mercer her favorite music video is “Janet Jackson’s Pleasure Principle is my favorite music video. I spent hours trying to learn all the chorography so I could dance just like Janet.”

Ashley Vondra with Momentum Capital Group – Ashley was inspired to join the judges panel this year because, “I believe in what the Mercer Family Resource Center does for our community and our youth. I had such a great time participating as a dancer a few years ago that I jumped at the opportunity to be a part of such a fun night again!” Ashley shared that her favorite music video is What’s my Age Again by Blink182.”

Sabrina Spears with Sabrina Spears Events – Sabrina told Mercer, “as a firm believer in the power of giving back, I have dedicated my time and services to various community organizations like Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative, but two organizations that are especially important to me are the Olivia Caldwell Foundation and Casper Pride. By volunteering with these organizations, I have been able to make a positive impact and support causes that are meaningful to me.” Her favorite music video is. “Purple Rain by Prince, because Prince’s incredible talent, captivating visuals, emotional depth, flashy outfits and dynamic stage presence, creates a visually stunning and captivating performance. The Purple Rain music video is truly epic.”

Ben Gruner with Gruner Brothers Brewing- Ben agreed to be a judge at this year event to “save the crowd from seeing me have to dance!” Ben shared, “I own and operate two businesses in Casper, Gruner Brothers Brewing and Compression Leasing Services, Aka (CLS). We participate in lots of local events with the brewery, and offer an inviting space for people in the community to come together and enjoy a tasty beverage.”

“The true beauty of music is that it connects people. It carries a message, and we, the musicians, are the messengers.” — Roy Ayers

Stayed tuned for upcoming highlights featuring our Opening Performance and Grand Finale! To purchase your tickets or find out more about Mercer Family Resource Center’s cause, please visit www.Mercercasper.com Your going to be “trippin” at this year’s event!

Mercer Family Resource Center provides education, counseling, and prevention services that build stronger and healthier youth and families in our community. In our vision to build a unified community with strong families and healthy youth, Mercer provides family and parenting education, adult and youth intervention, and community connections that are proactive, impactful, and accessible to anyone in the community!

