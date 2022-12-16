Meet Santa, The Grinch, and More at David Street Station on Saturday

Christmas is but a few days away and the David Street Station is celebrating the big day a little early.

On Saturday, the David Street Station is hosting 'Santa at the Station' and it will feature none other than the big guy himself, good ole Saint Nick.

Santa will be available to pictures, for present requests, and maybe even for a simple conversation about the weather at the North Pole, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

In addition to Santa, the event will also feature games, crafts, a hot cocoa bar, face painting by Merrily the Clown, and more! The Eat All Day Food Truck will also be onsite because what's Christmas without the food?

It won't be all fun and games, however. For the past few days, the Casper Police Department has been tracking the whereabouts of a certain mean one. And rumor is, this son of a Grinch may be attempting to steal the Community Christmas Tree on Saturday. The CPD will be on the lookout, but they may need help from the community as well.

Grinch aside, the day is sure to offer just the right amount of Christmas Spirit, and it's all happening at 'The Den' by David Street Station, which has moved to 322 S. David Street, Suite B. It's comfy, it's cozy, and it's all dressed up for Christmas. This sounds like the perfect family event to attend in between last minute Christmas shopping and that one or two glasses of eggnog that you have undoubtedly earned. This may be Santa's last appearance in Casper before the big night, and there's better place to see him than at the David Street Station.