Annual Casper Balloon Roundup Happens This Weekend

Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media

The annual three-day Casper Balloon Roundup begins early Friday and continues through this weekend, according to its Facebook page organizers.

Viewing is free at the events, but spectators are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets.

Friday is media/partner day, which starts at the Murane Playing and Soccer Fields at Casper College at 6 a.m. and continues until 8:30 a.m.

The Saturday mass launch occurs at the same time and place.

Later Saturday, Phillips 66 will present the free 2023 Downtown Balloon Festival candlestick glow from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The event gives people the opportunity to get a closer look at six hot air balloon baskets, or “candlesticks,” as several pilots will be present to let you explore the art of hot air ballooning.

Casper’s Mastermind of Monkey band will provide music, food trucks, face paintings, lawn games and more.

Sunday is kids day, and the final mass launch happens at 6 a.m.

