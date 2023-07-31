Uncle Cracker Making a Pit Stop in Casper to Perform at the Gaslight Social on Saturday

"You don't know how you met me, you don't know why, you can't turn around and say goodbye" (lyrics from Uncle Kracker's "Follow Me")

Chances are, if you were born before cell phones became a must-have-item, you heard his voice on the radio.

The platinum “Follow Me” clinched #1 in four countries, while the double platinum “When The Sun Goes Down” [with Kenny Chesney] vaulted to #1 on the Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks Chart. He made history with his cover of Dobie Gray’s “Drift Away.” It logged 28 consecutive weeks at #1 on Adult Contemporary Radio, earning “the most weeks atop any Billboard chart.” Meanwhile, “Smile” shined across culture. It reached triple-platinum status and landed dozens of syncs, including a spot for The Office and a tribute montage to Regis Philbin on his final episode of Live With Regis & Kelly. Following 2012’s country album Midnight Special, he served up singles such as “Endlessly,” “Floatin’,” and “No Time To Be Sober.”

Matthew Shafer, the artist known as Uncle Kracker is making a pit stop in Casper, WY to perform at the Gaslight Social on Saturday, August 5. On June 9, he released his first proper single since the pandemic, "Sweet 16."

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.

Tickets are available here.

The song is an earworm on the surface but, becomes a moving vignette on growing older the closer you listen.

Uncle Kracker is known for his breezy blend of country, pop, and rock spiked with a splash of hip-hop.

Holidaze of Blaze Tour with Snoop Dogg, Warren G, Ying Yang Twins and Charlemagne