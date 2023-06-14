David Street Station Welcomes 20+ Breweries for 2023 Brew Fest

Happening at David Street Station on Saturday, June 24th, from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. the David Street Station Brew Fest is welcoming over 20 breweries to offer unlimited craft beer tastings to those 21 and over.

Tickets can be purchased in advance online for $30.00 until June 23rd at 10:00 PM.

Tickets will also be available the day of the event (6/24), starting at 1:30 PM for $35.00.

All ages are welcome to enjoy other festivities during the event for free including live music, food trucks, lawn games and fun!

The Nate Champion Band will be performing on stage as well. This band is a five piece multi-genre jam band coming from Sheridan!

