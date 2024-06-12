Master Taxidermist to Give Seminar at the Werner Wildlife Museum in Casper

The former president of the Wyoming Association of Taxidermy artists is going to provide a brief look into the world of taxidermy at the Casper College on Thursday, June 20 at 7 p.m. at the Werner Wildlife Museum as part of a Wildlife Series.

Master taxidermist JR Butler will present “The Art and Science of Taxidermy.” Butler will then give a step-by-step seminar on the process of putting together a shoulder mount and describe the various ways to show expression in a mount. He will also discuss the true art required to make a piece stand out.

The Werner Wildlife Study Series is held in the Africa-Arctic Room of the Werner Wildlife Museum. The family-friendly event is free and open to the public.

If you cannot attend in person the event will be live streamed here.