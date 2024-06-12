Master Taxidermist to Give Seminar at the Werner Wildlife Museum in Casper
The former president of the Wyoming Association of Taxidermy artists is going to provide a brief look into the world of taxidermy at the Casper College on Thursday, June 20 at 7 p.m. at the Werner Wildlife Museum as part of a Wildlife Series.
Master taxidermist JR Butler will present “The Art and Science of Taxidermy.” Butler will then give a step-by-step seminar on the process of putting together a shoulder mount and describe the various ways to show expression in a mount. He will also discuss the true art required to make a piece stand out.
The Werner Wildlife Study Series is held in the Africa-Arctic Room of the Werner Wildlife Museum. The family-friendly event is free and open to the public.
If you cannot attend in person the event will be live streamed here.
Yellowstone's Cole Hauser Headlines Cody Stampede Parade
Gallery Credit: Laura Loughran Redmond (Heart of Wyoming Photography) and Lisa Johnson