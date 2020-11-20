Marija Bakic of Casper College Signs with Arkansas Tech for Basketball
Casper College basketball player Marija Bakic will continue her basketball career at Arkansas Tech following her second season with the T-Birds. Last year, Bakic averaged 10 points and 5 rebounds per game, shooting 45% from the field, 39% from the three-point line, and 69% from the free-throw line.
Bakic came to Casper College from Danilovgrad Montenegro and played in the 2018 FIBA U18 European Championships for her home country, averaging 10 points and 6 rebounds per game.
Arkansas Tech is a Division II school that plays in the Great American Conference and is coached by Dave Wilburs. He has been with the school for 14 years with a career record of 298-93
