Casper College basketball player Marija Bakic will continue her basketball career at Arkansas Tech following her second season with the T-Birds. Last year, Bakic averaged 10 points and 5 rebounds per game, shooting 45% from the field, 39% from the three-point line, and 69% from the free-throw line.

Bakic came to Casper College from Danilovgrad Montenegro and played in the 2018 FIBA U18 European Championships for her home country, averaging 10 points and 6 rebounds per game.

Arkansas Tech is a Division II school that plays in the Great American Conference and is coached by Dave Wilburs. He has been with the school for 14 years with a career record of 298-93

Casper College

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

10 Facts About Wyoming That You May Not Know

[gallery galleryid="103:359994" galleryindex="0" gallerytitle="UP NEXT: 10 Facts About Wyoming That You May Not Know" ids="360001,360012,360013,360017,360023,493047,360027,360029,360030,360037" showthumbs="no