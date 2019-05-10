Man Killed in Industrial Accident Near Casper Identified

The man killed in what authorities are calling an industrial accident was identified as 37-year-old Jose Guadalupe Mendoza of Casper, the Natrona County Coroner's Office said in a statement released Friday.

Natrona County Sheriff's deputies were called to a business in the 900 block of North Robertson Road shortly after 8 a.m. Thursday. Sheriff's Sgt. Aaron Shatto said first responders found a man who had suffered a traumatic injury.

Mendoza was taken to Wyoming Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Further details in the incident have not yet been released.