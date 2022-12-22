Natrona County Coroner Confirms Suicide as Cause in Casper Mountain Death

Natrona County Coroner James Whipps has confirmed that the cause of death of 43-year-old Lowell 'Leroy' Campbell was suicide.

On Saturday, law enforcement officials and first responders received reports of a 2003 Ford F-150 that was driving down WY 251 (Casper Mountain) when it failed to navigate the curve going towards Lookout Point.

The truck crashed through the metal barrier at Lookout Point and proceeded down the mountain.

Multiple units responded to the scene, including the Wyoming Highway Patrol, the Natrona County Sheriff's District, Casper Fire-EMS, the Natrona County Search and Rescue team, and more.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they reported that had located both the vehicle and the occupant. There were no other passengers in the vehicle. First responders recovered the body.

Campbell had succumbed to his injuries at the scene, and his family was notified.

Now, according to Natrona County Coroner James Whipps, he has "ruled the death of 43-year-old Lowell Campbell as a suicide."