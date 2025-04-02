Man faces 6 years in prison after pleading guilty to inappropriate texts with minor

CASPER, Wyo. — A Casper man is facing up to six years in prison after pleading guilty on Wednesday to asking a minor female to engage in sexually explicit activity over the phone.

George Robert Nelson, 40, changed his plea to the charge of sexual exploitation of children before Judge Dan Forgey. The carries a punishment of up to 12 years in prison. The state agreed to cap its argument to six years at sentencing in exchange for the plea, as long as Nelson does not violate the law or any bond conditions in the meantime.

On June 26, 2024, a 15-year-old girl and a guardian went to the Casper Police Department and showed officers a text conversation between the girl and Nelson. According to the affidavit, Nelson asked the girl to “talk dirty” to him and asked her to send him pictures of herself.

The girl refused and stated she was 15 years old in the texts.

Casper police interviewed Nelson, who said he had been “stupid and lonely” when sending the inappropriate texts. Police conducted a warranted search of Nelson’s online accounts and devices. There were some pictures of what appeared to be nude teenaged girls and one photo that particularly drew investigators’ attention, but none were confirmed to be “child pornography,” according to the affidavit.

Nelson remains out of custody and bond. Sentencing will take place after the state corrections department completes a presentence report.

