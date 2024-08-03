Pleasant Valley Fire Burns More than 28,000 Acres in Wyoming

The Pleasant Valley Fire has burned more than 28,000 acres in Platte and Goshen Counties. No structures have been lost.

On Friday, Governor Mark Gordon visited the fire and was briefed by Wyoming State Forestry Division officials on the fire's status and ongoing containment efforts.

On Friday night, Hartville residents were evacuated for a second time. Containment is reported at 30%.

200 firefighters continue to battle the fire on the north side. Currently, the most active areas are the haystacks mountains and the area north of Ft Laramie.

Goshen County Emergency Management is hosting a community meeting at 4:30 pm on Saturday at the Guernsey-Sunrise High School in Guernsey to discuss the status of the Pleasant Valley Fire.

