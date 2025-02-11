Man charged with arson after domestic violence incident, major response on Saturday

If you or someone you know is in immediate danger of harming themselves, please call 911. If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or text “WYO” to 741-741 for the Crisis Text Line.

CASPER, Wyo. — A Casper man is facing felony charges after a domestic crisis at his ex-girlfriend’s house last weekend that prompted a major response from law enforcement, fire and medical personnel.

The victim called 911 at 4:30 p.m. Saturday Feb. 8 to report that her ex-boyfriend was attempting to light himself on fire, according to the Casper Police Department’s affidavit of probable cause filed in Natrona County Circuit Court. As she was fleeing in her car, she said he poured gunpowder on the hood and lit it, causing a brief flash of fire.

She would later tell police he had poured gunpowder on the stove, causing a flash that ignited his clothing, which he’s previously doused with lighter fluid. She used a cookie sheet to stop the stovetop fire. She said after patting the fire out on his clothes, he grabbed her by the finger and twisted, causing significant pain.

Police responded to find the suspect in the driveway with a knife. After he refused commands, an officer used less-than-lethal rounds to slow his advance. The suspect later recalled being hit by a “rubber bullet,” the report said. After he retreated into the home, he was soon found in a parked, inoperable vehicle in the corner of the backyard and was brought into custody without further incident.

He was taken to Banner Wyoming Medical Center for minor burns, singed hair and non-life-threatening injuries to his neck, the report said.

The suspect, 26-year-old Dylan Short, was charged Monday in circuit court with third-degree arson, a five-year felony defined as recklessly starting a fire or causing an explosion that puts another in danger of bodily injury. He is also charged with domestic battery, interference and felony stalking.

Short is presumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

Short had pleaded guilty to a Jan. 3 domestic battery incident with the same victim, and a no-contact order was in place. Police learned that this had ended their relationship, and Short had been living with a friend before contacting the victim’s family to say his living arrangement had fallen through. Since Feb. 3, the victim had agreed to allow Short to live in an inoperable Chevy Traverse in the backyard with a space heater to stay warm, according to statements in the report.

The victim had come home from work to find Short in the residence Saturday afternoon when the events transpired.

Bond was set by Judge Nichole Collier at $30,000 cash only.