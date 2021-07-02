Man Banned From Yellowstone After Weird Incident At Old Faithful

A Maine man won't be going to Yellowstone for the next four years after he was sentenced this week for a series of weird acts at one of the park's most famous attractions last year.

According to federal court documents, 37-year-old Aaron E. Merritt was also ordered to serve 15 days behind bars, serve four years of probation, pay $200 in fines and attending counseling.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred last July at Old Faithful.

A news release from the Wyoming US Attorney's Office states on July 7, 2020, Merritt ran up to Old Faithful more than once while wearing a raccoon skin hat and waiving an American flag.

Then, Merritt reportedly failed to make it to his initial court hearing on July 23, 2020. A warrant was subsequently issued for his arrest.

Merritt was apprehended on June 5 in Maine.

“Yellowstone National Park has rules and regulations in place to protect park resources and help keep visitors safe,” Acting US Attorney Bob Murray said in a news release. “This case ended with federal charges and time in prison, but it could have been much worse. If Mr. Merrick had fallen through the thermal feature, he would have most likely lost his life.”