Major Storm Closes I-25 From Douglas to Buffalo in Wyoming

Over 160 miles of Interstate 25 in Wyoming was closed early Monday as a major winter storm rolls through, bringing heavy snowfall and strong wind gusts.

As of 3:30 a.m., WYDOT had no estimated reopening time for I-25 between Douglas and Buffalo. Between Glendo and Douglas, WYDOT issued a 'no unnecessary travel' advisory.

Other highways in Wyoming were also closed. US 20/26 was closed from Casper to Moneta, with no estimated reopening time.

Al roads in and out of Muddy Gap were shut down as well, also with no estimated reopening time.

For the latest road conditions and closure information, visit WyoRoad.info, call 511 or download the Wyoming 511 app.

This story will be updated.