Gordon, Barrasso Issue Supportive Statements for Trump’s Decisive Action Against Iran

Wyoming officiasls including Mark Gordon have made a statement after President Trump's decisive action against Iran.

The governor shared the following message on Facebook, June 22.

"The President and the United States defend the right of Israel to protect its people from those who have sworn to destroy their country. I support this courageous decision. Our prayers go out to our troops, including Wyoming National Guard members who are in harms way while serving in the region, as well as their families back home."

Senate Majority Whip John Barrasso wrote: “President @realDonaldTrump’s decision to strike Iran’s nuclear program is the right one. The greatest threat to the safety of the United States and the world is Iran with a nuclear weapon. God Bless our troops."

President Trump's June 21 Address to the Nation

